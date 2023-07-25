Al Hilal make RM1.5b offer for PSG forward Mbappe

SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Hilal have made a world record £259m (RM1.5b) bid for Paris St-Germain’s wantaway forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old France captain, who has a year left on his contract, has refused to sign an extension at the French champions and was not part of the pre-season tour to Japan.

PSG want to sell Mbappe now rather than let him leave for free next summer.

Mbappe had previously said he wanted to stay at PSG for one more year until his contract expired, with a subsequent move to Real Madrid having appeared most likely.

However, chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his determination to take a tough stance, saying it is “impossible” that Mbappe be allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2024. – AFP