Al Seeb dash KL City’s hopes of lifting AFC Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC’s hopes of creating team history by lifting the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup were dashed after they lost 0-3 to Al Seeb Club from Oman in the final yesterday.

Playing in front of 27,722 spectators in the match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, KL City came close to taking the lead in the 18th minute, but midfielder Zhafri Yahya’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Ahmed Faraj Al Rawahi.

Four minutes later, the Oman Professional League champions stunned the hosts when Ali Sulaiman Al-Busaidi’s corner kick was misread by goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza and directly entered the net.

Rasheed Jabar Al-Yafai’s team continued their onslaught, and Salaah Said Al Yahyaei’s cross in the 37th minute was headed in by striker Abdul Aziz Humaid Al Muqbaili to make it 2-0.

KL City came out strong in the second half, but a wet field due to light rain affected the pace of play for the Malaysia Cup defending champions, with Al Seeb using the opportunity to pile on the misery when Muhsen Al Ghassani’s close-range effort made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

Al Seeb became the first team from Oman to win the AFC Cup on their debut appearance in the competition.

KL City are the second club from Malaysia to reach the AFC Cup final after Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), who emerged champions in 2015 after beating Istiklol from Tajikistan, 1-0. - Bernama