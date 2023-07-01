Alcaraz to miss Australian Open due to leg injury

SYDNEY: Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz on Friday announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open 2023 after injuring his right leg in training.

“When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg,“ said the 19-year-old sensation, who currently tops the ATP men’s singles rankings, reported Xinhua.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia, but unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 Australian Open,“ Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz had a memorable 2022 season, rising from 32nd in the world rankings to No 1 on Sept 12, the fastest rise to the top in the last 50 years. At the US Open, he defeated fifth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud to grab his first Grand Slam title.

ATP identified Alcaraz as the first teenager and youngest player to finish No 1 in the 50 editions of its year-end rankings.

The withdrawal of Alcaraz came just days ahead of the Australian Open 2023, which is due to run from Jan 16 to 29 at Melbourne Park.