Aleix Espargaro wins British MotoGP, Bagnaia second

SILVERSTONE: Aleix Espargaro won the British MotoGP on the final lap from world champion Francesco Bagnaia at Silverstone on Sunday.

Brad Binder of KTM completed the podium on the return of MotoGP after its mid-season break.

Baignaia extended his lead in the riders' standings after his closest challenger Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

“It was crazy, I felt super good with the bike,“ said Espargaro who continued the race’s tradition of producing a different winner every year since 2013.

Rain began to splatter the circuit late on to add spice to a tense finish with Espargaro timing his decisive move on Bagnaia to perfection.

“The last lap was dramatic!” said the Spaniard who prevailed despite starting from only 12th on the grid. - AFP