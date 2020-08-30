Alfa Romeo may offer F1 test to Mick Schumacher

BELGIUM: Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur (pix) suggested Saturday that he is set to give Mick Schumacher a test with the team in order to evaluate his potential as a Formula One driver next year.

Vasseur said the F2 racer and son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher was racing impressively this season and was one of five or six drivers in contention for the F2 title and a possible seat in F1.

“I believe he will have the opportunity to test a Formula One car before the end of this season,” Vasseur told Sky Deutschland.

“We will see as there are still six races in his championship and he is in contention for the title.”

Schumacher, 21, is a member of the Ferrari driver academy, which has close links with Alfa Romeo. – AFP