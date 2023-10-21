All Black legend Smith relishing his last tango in Paris

PARIS: Aaron Smith says he is going to enjoy his “last dance” for New Zealand, hoping like fellow legends Dan Carter and Richie McCaw in 2015 that he bows out by lifting the World Cup trophy next Saturday.

The 34-year-old scrum-half was a key member of the All Blacks’ winning team eight years ago and recalled how as a “young punk” he took a photograph of those who were retiring from Test rugby after the victory over Australia at Twickenham.

Smith is one of several players in the present squad, including captain Sam Cane and locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, to have been in the 23-man squad for that final.

Smith and Whitelock, 35, were outstanding in Friday's 44-6 semi-final thumping of Argentina, with Smith scoring one of the New Zealanders' seven tries.

The All Blacks will learn later on Saturday whether it is 2003 winners England or fellow three-time champions South Africa who they face at the Stade de France in a week's time.

“This is my last week as an All Black, my last dance,“ said Smith.

“I am grateful this is such a week, it is surreal to be honest that we are in the final, the big dance.”

Smith said the 2019 semi-final defeat by England in Japan had motivated him to fight for his place and go out on a high note.

“I was disappointed and gutted by the defeat four years ago, we let the country down,“ he said.

“You can only control so much as a player but that is why I am here now.

“I had a burning desire to fix that and we have taken a step further than last time.

“This week will be a lot of fun, unlike 2019.”

'Idolised them'

Smith -- who two years ago became the first All Black of Maori heritage to reach the 100-cap landmark -- said despite already having a winner's medal, he had not wished to end his Test career on the low of 2019.

“I do not think you ever get over it to be honest,“ he said of the 19-7 defeat to England.

“It sticks with you forever. I have not got over it.

“I am an emotional person and I wear my heart on my sleeve.

“There is no way I would be here at 34 years of age without possessing that burning desire to be a better player.

“That is why when I walked off the field in 2019 I said to myself if I can be disciplined, set goals and stay focused (and that) I can try and make another World Cup.

“We have made the final and that is so awesome.”

Smith became misty-eyed when he recalled the moment he and his teammates lifted the trophy in 2015 and set the seal on the careers of McCaw and Carter.

“I remember the moment pretty clearly, I was a young punk,“ he said.

“I took a photo of them as I still idolised them, I knew it was a very special group.

“It’s what you dream of.”

Come next Saturday at the Stade de France, Smith will hope he, Retallick and Whitelock bow out in similar fashion -- and perhaps a “young punk”in the squad will take a snap of them. - AFP