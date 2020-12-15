All Blacks paired with hosts France at 2023 World Cup

PARIS: Three-times winners and perennial favourites New Zealand will face hosts France in the pool stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC), but both teams will be confident of advancing after landing Italy as the third seed in the group on Monday.

Holders South Africa were drawn with Ireland and Scotland while 2019 runners-up England have the potentially tricky dual challenge of Argentina and Japan. Wales will face Australia for the fourth time in five tournaments and Fiji for the fifth time in a row, with the islanders eliminating the Welsh last time France hosted the tournament in 2007.

Should the groups go to roughly to form France would face a tough quarter-final against the Springboks while England would face Australia or Wales. Ireland, who have never gone beyond the quarter-finals, would look hard-pressed to break that streak as they would face New Zealand.

The form pathway could then produce a repeat of the 2019 semi-finals when England beat New Zealand and South Africa overcame Wales.

Scotland and Argentina would have been in the second tier of seeds on current rankings but, because the seedings were based on positions at the end of last year because of the COVID-ravaged calendar, they were placed in the third level and face a stiff challenge to progress.

World Champions South Africa went into the draw having not played a single match since the 2019 final. Their victory in Japan marked the first time a team had won the competition after losing a pool match.

"Although it is still almost three years away, it's good to have an end-goal to work towards," South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said.

"Ireland and Scotland will be a massive challenge - we will have to be on top of our game just to get out of the pool."

CONTRIBUTORY FACTOR

New Zealand are the only team never to have lost a pool game. In 2011 they beat France at that stage, then again in the final. They have been paired with Italy for a remarkable seventh time in 10 tournaments - a contributory factor in Italy's tag as the only team to have played in every World Cup without reaching the knockout stages.

"We missed out on playing Italy at the last World Cup because of a hurricane so in some ways it's going to be a special occasion to play them," New Zealand coach Ian Foster said.

"To have France in our pool is going to be special, it's a country with a lot of history and we've watched in admiration as they rebuild their team. They're building something very special for 2023."

France Coach Fabien Galthie said: "To play at home is going to be a fantastic challenge and a big motivation. There will be pressure but we'll have the freedom to play our best."

England beat Argentina in the pool stage in 2019, 2011 and 1995 while their only tournament meeting with Japan was a 60-7 win in the inaugural World Cup in 1987. Their match in 2023 will be a special one for coach Eddie Jones, who has a Japanese mother and coached the country to their famous pool stage win over South Africa in 2015.

Australia lost to Wales in 2019 pool play, sending them into a quarter-final against England which they lost. The same potential outcome is on the cards in 2023, with a knockout game against Japan or Argentina a probably more welcome quarter-final route for the pool winners.

The tournament will take place across nine cities from Sept. 8 to Oct. 21, with the final in Paris. The remaining eight qualifiers are yet to be determined and will not be finalised until November, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the draw.

"We cannot wait to get ready for this event," he said. "In 2023, it will be 12 years since we last reached the final. But this time it will be at home so you (the team) figure out a way of winning the Cup. France also reached the finals of 1987 and 1999 – continuing the 12-year cycle.

"The COVID-19 crisis is terrible. In 2023, we want to offer what France can offer: the French way of life - friendliness, gastronomy, parties and culture."

