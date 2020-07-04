All coronavirus tests negative ahead of F1 season-opener

AUSTRIA: All coronavirus tests ahead of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix have returned negative, Formula One said on Saturday.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 26th June and Thursday 2nd July, 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero people have tested positive,” F1 said on Twitter.

Practice started Friday, qualifying is later Saturday and the first race on Sunday.

F1 has imposed a strict hygiene protocol for everyone involved in the races behind closed doors. There is frequent coronavirus testing, teams are to live in bubbles and only essential staff allowed to the tracks.

So far eight races, all in Europe and including double-headers in Austria and Britain, have been scheduled but F1 officials hope to have a season with at least 15 grands prix. The campaign was originally to start in March in Australia. – dpa