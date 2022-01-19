All England champ Zii Jia resigns from BAM

Pressure and stress is very real, as evidenced when national shuttler Lee Zii Jia handed in his resignation from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) on Jan 11.

While BAM confirmed receiving his notice last week, they have yet to decide on whether they will accept it. The decision will be announced in a press conference this Friday, Jan 21.

The 23-year-old Zii Jia beat Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the final in March last year. It was his first major title and the win made him the third Malaysian men’s singles shuttler to secure the All England title this century.

According to BAM president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria, there have been many meetings with Lee since he handed in his resignation letter. However, the national number 1 could not be persuaded.

“He couldn’t take the pressure and he said he wants to achieve his own dreams according to his own pace. We see Zii Jia as an asset and we tried to persuade him (to stay) because we have groomed him since he was 13,” Norza said.

There have long been rumours about him leaving the national team, but he had always remained tight-lipped about it.

According to Stadium Astro, Lee has been quoted as saying: “If I am a rebel, you won’t see me in this training centre. Any announcement (on my future) will be made by BAM. My job is just to train, perform, produce good results and make my country proud. I have no comment on the rumours.”

He is currently ranked seven in the world, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

After Cheam June Wei’s resignation in November 2021, Lee’s resignation will make him the second national player to leave BAM to play independently.