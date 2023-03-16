All England: Soon Huat-Shevon, Daren crash out in first round

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie’s hopes of going far in the All England 2023 badminton championship were dashed when they lost in the first round, early this morning.

Soon Huat-Shevon, the seventh seeds of the tournament, were shown the exit after losing in straight sets 10-21, 14-21 at the hands of South Korean pair Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung in a 34-minute match at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

It was their fourth defeat to the South Korean duo after the 2019 German Open, the World Tour 2020 in Thailand and the 2020 All England.

Meanwhile, the same fate also befell national professional shuttler Liew Daren when he failed to advance to the round of 16 in the men’s singles action after losing to Indonesian player, Chico Aura Dwi Wardayo 9-21, 16-21.

The last time Daren reached the semi-finals of any tournament he participated in was during the Thailand Open in May last year. - Bernama