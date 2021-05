KUALA LUMPUR: Vietnam has confirmed that the 31st SEA Games will be held as scheduled from Nov 21-Dec 2 in Hanoi, said the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

OCM said Vietnam confirmed this during the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) meeting that was held virtually today amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while the participating National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have also updated the situation in their respective countries.

“The meeting then tasked the SEAGF Medical Committee to collaborate with the Organising Committee of the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 to establish detailed Covid-19 measures and protocols to be imposed during the coming Games,” OCM said through a statement posted on their Facebook page yesterday.

OCM stated that the chef de mission meeting would be held on June 15 via the online platform while the technical handbooks for all the 40 sports would be ready for distribution on the same day.

Today’s virtual meeting also saw the NOC of Cambodia presenting a brief report regarding preparations for the organisation of the 32nd SEA Games, which is scheduled to be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from May 5-16, 2023.

Cambodia plans to hold about 30 to 35 sports for the 32nd edition of the regional Games.

“The SEAGF Office will host monthly meetings to update all SEAGF member NOCs on the latest Covid-19 situation and to receive progress reports from the Organising Committees of the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 and the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023,” OCM added.

OCM were represented by president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib and Medical and Anti-Doping Committee chairman Datuk Dr SS Cheema at today’s meeting, which was chaired by SEAGF chief operating officer Datuk Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat.-BERNAMA