Allianz Malaysia announces support for national Para-athletes until Paris 2024

ALLIANZ Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia) today announced its partnership with the National Sports Council (NSC) to support the national para-athlete programme for the next three years, until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Through the programme, para-athletes will benefit from the sponsorship which will be channelled to their training and development ahead of the Games which will be held in the French capital from 28 August to 8 September 2024. In addition, Allianz Malaysia will also provide protection for the athletes and cover them during training, competition and when they travel.

Allianz Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer, Sean Wang, said “Allianz Malaysia is delighted to partner with the NSC to support our para-athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Games. Malaysia’s paralympic success over the past few years has been awe-inspiring, and through this sponsorship, we not only hope to bolster the national para-athlete programme but also empower our athletes to fulfil their sporting potential.”