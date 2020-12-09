Alphonso Davies to make Bayern return against Lokomotiv

BERLIN: Leftback Alphonso Davies is set to return from injury for Bayern Munich's home Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday with the hosts already through to the last 16 as group winners.

Davies, 20, was a key member of the Bayern team which lifted the Champions League last season, but has been out with an ankle injury since October.

"He is back in the squad, all Bayern fans can look forward to that and it's planned that he will play," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday.

However, he is short on options in defensive midfield.

Germany star Joshua Kimmich is out until at least January, while Corentin Tolisso is not yet fit, but may be ready for Saturday's league game at FC Union Berlin.

Spain veteran Javi Martinez is also carrying a knock.

Against Lokomotiv, Flick said Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 24, will partner Leon Goretzka, Flick said.

Bayern had their 15-match winning run in Europe ended last week when a weakened side drew 1-1 at Atletico Madrid.

Flick wants to finish the group stages with a win against a Moscow side who are bottom of the group and can not reach the last 16.

Bayern had to work hard to beat Lokomotiv 2-1 in Moscow in October when Kimmich grabbed the winner.

Flick says he expects the European champions to play "confidently" against Lokomotiv, who are without injured Russia striker Fyodor Smolov. – AFP