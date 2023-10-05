Amarjit elected first sec-gen of ACF

PHNOM PENH: Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) vice president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill was unanimously elected as the Secretary-General of the ASEAN Cycling Federation (ACF) at the 2023 ACF Congress yesterday.

Amarjit, who is also a member of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Management Committee, was elected as the first ACF Secretary-General after the ASEAN Cycling Association (ACA) was given a new lease of life as the ACF two days ago.

Another MNCF vice president, Norazman Abu Samah, was also unanimously elected at the 2023 ACF Congress to be a member of the ACF Management Committee for the 2023-2027 term.

Amarjit through a statement from MNCF, said his election as Secretary-General of ACF proves the trust in Malaysia by the representatives from ASEAN who are hoping for an administrative touch and ensure the new direction of ACF.

“I accept this appointment with an open heart. The ASEAN cycling world actually has many great personalities from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. I will strive to play an important role to transform cycling in ASEAN,“ he said after the 2023 ACF Congress in Siam Reap, Cambodia yesterday.

Amarjit, who is also vice president of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), added that the 2023 ACF Congress also unanimously approved the ACF Constitution, logo and new name.

All ACF members namely Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei attended the 2023 ACF Congress.

Earlier, the 2023 ACF elections saw six ACF Committee Members elected, namely Ekachai Savetsomphob (Thailand), Nou Chamreoun (Cambodia), Dr Hongkham Souvannavong (Laos), Atty Aveleo Sumagui (Philippines), Norazman (Malaysia) and Vu Nguyuen Vu (Vietnam). for the 2023-2027 term.

General Decha Hemkasri was elected as the new ACF president to replace MNCF president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab who resigned to make way for the cycling figure from Thailand.

Abu Samah had held the position of ACA president since 2001 after co-foundin it with another Thai cycling figure. General A Prasad. -Bernama