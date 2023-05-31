Anannarukarn sees stronger Thai challenge ahead

PETALING JAYA: Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn believes that golf in her country will get even stronger over the next few years with more and more young people taking to the fairways.

“I think we are lucky to have such inspiring golfers out here. Moriya and Ariya (Jutanugarn) and everyone in the past have been big role models for us, and I think we just have a lot of good support back home, like the parents and everyone and the golf courses. I think the future is bright,” said Anannarukarn after winning the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“It’s great to see how the new generation is starting to play a lot more golf. It seems to be more like a sport where everyone can get to play. It’s good to see that,” added the Thai golfer, who turned 24 on May 30.

Nicknamed “Maew”, Anannarukarn claimed her second LPGA title in the match play event with a 3&1 victory over Japan’s Ayaka Furue in the final. It was a long and grueling week for the finalists, who had to play seven matches over five days in hot conditions at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

“It’s definitely a different feeling compared to stroke-play. Match-play definitely takes a lot of energy out of you throughout the week,” noted Anannarukarn, who beat Linn Grant of Sweden 3&1 in the semi-finals on Sunday morning before taking on Furue in the final.

Anannarukarn almost didn’t make it past the group stage, needing to win a playoff against Australia’s Karis Davidson after both players finished tied at the top with two wins and a loss each. In the knockout matches, Anannarukarn beat Cheyenne Knight of the United States 3&2 in the last 16 and Carlota Ciganda of Spain by the same score in the quarterfinals.

The in-form Thai made eight birdies against Grant in the semi-finals, which was an amazing performance given the fast and firm conditions of the Shadow Creek course.

While Anannarukarn is the first individual Thai winner on the LPGA Tour this season, her victory was preceded three weeks earlier by compatriots Atthaya Thitikul, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn and Patty Tavatanakit combining to win the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown team event at TPC Harding Park.

Following her breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour at the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, Anannarukarn had looked set to add to her tally and climb up the women’s golf hierarchy. However, a slump in form the following year saw her go winless until Shadow Creek.

“When I won in Northern Ireland, I continued playing some great golf until early 2022. And then it started going down. I just tried every possible way to improve my game and just kept believing. I’m lucky that I have everyone around me that helped and supported me along the way since day one,” said Anannarukarn.

“It’s a good feeling to see that all the hard work is finally paying off. And looking back, I’m really glad that I didn’t give up and just kept pushing myself and trying to, you know, improve every little thing that I had to.”

Anannarukarn is the fifth player from Thailand to have multiple wins on the LPGA Tour, joining Ariya (12), Thitikul (2), Moriya (2) and Jasmine Suwannapura (2). The LPGA Tour returns to Malaysian shores with the US$3 million Maybank Championship on Oct 26-29 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.