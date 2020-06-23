Ancelotti accused of tax evasion

BARCELONA: Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti has been accused by the public prosecutor in Spain of tax fraud totalling €1 million (RM4.82m).

The 61-year-old is accused of not declaring commercial income and image-rights earnings in the tax years 2014 and 2015 while he was Real Madrid coach.

The Madrid prosecutor's office claimed Monday that Ancelotti had concealed earnings “intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury.”

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported Monday that Ancelotti would not be making a formal statement but was relaxed about the accusation.

Prosecutors in Spain have repeatedly gone after high-earning football figures for tax violations, including Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his time with Real Madrid. – dpa