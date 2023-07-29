Anderson 'no interest in retiring'

LONDON: England fast bowler James Anderson insists that turning 41 on Sunday will not push him into retirement, claiming he “has a lot more to give”.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 690 Test victims, is enduring a rare lean patch in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

So far he has taken only five wickets in the four matches he has played with one more innings left in the fifth Test at The Oval to add to his tally.

“As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, people are asking how long you’ve got left,“ Anderson told the BBC’s Test Match Special after the second day’s play on Friday.

“But in the past three or four years, I’ve bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I’ve been in so much control, my body has been in a good place, my skills are as good as they ever have been.

“In terms of retirement, I’ve got no interest in going any time soon. I feel like I’ve got a lot more to give.”

Anderson dismissed Mitchell Marsh on Friday as Australia were bowled out for 295, a lead of just 12 runs on first innings.

Having missed the win at Headingley which brought England back to 2-1 down in the series, it extended a run that has seen Anderson not play in a Test win against Australia since 2015.

“I don’t feel like I’m bowling badly or losing pace or that I’m on the way out,“ said Anderson. “I still feel I can offer a lot to this team.” -AFP