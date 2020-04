BARCELONA: La Liga clubs have reacted angrily to Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) plans to use the current league table to decide European qualification if the season cannot be finished.

Getafe, who are placed fifth, would miss out on Champions League football if the RFEF plan has to be activated.

But Getafe president Angel Torres was quoted in El Pais on Friday saying: “The federation has rushed in, or ignored the rules. We are level on 46 points with [fourth-placed] Real Sociedad and also level on goal difference [+12].

“But the league rules say that when the season ends it is head-to-head goal difference between the teams that counts and we won away at Real Sociedad.

“The current table only places Real Sociedad fourth because they have scored more goals, but the rules say what counts at the end of the season is head-to-head goal difference.”

Valencia are also unhappy because they currently lie seventh but, according to the RFEF proposal, might not qualify for the Europa League.

If the Spanish Cup final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao cannot be played then RFEF have said that both cup finalists would go into the Europa League at the expense of the team finishing seventh.

Clubs have also complained at the timing of the RFEF announcement. Torres added: “What cannot be allowed to happen is that this is released now, there was no need.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas added: “It is not the responsibility of the Federation to carry out these proposals.” – dpa