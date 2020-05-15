Ankiti Bose to join ‘The Apprentice: ONE championship edition’ as guest judge

SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), today announced that Zilingo Co-Founder and CEO Ankiti Bose (pix) is confirmed to join ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as one of 12 guest CEOs.

Bose will help judge and mentor 16 contestants in a high-stakes game of business competitions and physical challenges in what Sityodtong describes as “the toughest version of The Apprentice yet.”

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “It is my honor to announce that Ankiti Bose, co-Founder and CEO of Zilingo, has been confirmed as one of the 12 guest CEOs on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. Ankiti is a truly inspiring young woman who was able to convert her dream into reality. Her business acumen is absolutely incredible and I have no doubt she will be a huge inspiration for our 16 contestants. I am excited to have Ankiti on the show.”

In 2015, at the age of 23, Bose founded Zilingo. Under her leadership, Zilingo has raised over US$300 million (RM1.3 billion) and created one of the largest B2B commerce businesses in Asia. Bose started her career as a Management Consultant with McKinsey & Company before joining Sequoia Capital. Leveraging her cumulative experience from each part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, she is passionate about mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ankiti Bose, co-Founder and CEO of Zilingo, stated: “I am thrilled to join Chatri on the show. It will be one of the most exhilarating experiences for the contestants and we look forward to discovering some of the brightest minds among them.”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will invite sixteen (16) contestants handpicked from around the world to compete in a high-stakes game of business and physical challenges. The winner will receive a US$250,000 (RM1.08m) job offer to work directly under Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

