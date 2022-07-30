Another heartbreak for national women’s cyclists at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM: It was another gloomy day for the national women’s cyclists as they failed to advance in the women’s sprint event in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here today.

All three Malaysian cyclists - Anis Amira Rosidi, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri and Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan - were successful during the qualifying round held at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Anis Amira had the best placing in 18th place with 1.302 seconds (s), while Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri finished 22nd (11.681s) and Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan was 24th (11.990s).

Only the top 16 riders qualified for the next round, with Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell recorded the fastest time with 10.612s.

Yesterday, Anis Amira, Nurul Izzah and Nurul Aliana competed in the women’s team sprint but were disqualified due to an infringement. - Bernama