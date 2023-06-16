Another JDT-Selangor Malaysia Cup final?

KUALA LUMPUR: Football fans in the country can look forward to another classic Malaysia Cup final between Super League leader Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and their arch rival Selangor FC after the draw for the 2023 draw saw both teams avoiding each other.

JDT and Selangor who met in the 2022 Malaysia Cup final saw JDT edge Selangor 2-1 to win the title.

In the Malaysia Cup draw held online by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today, JDT, winner of nine consecutive Super League titles, were drawn to meet bottom club Kelantan FC in the competition.

Based on statistics, JDT are not expected to face any problem to reach the quarterfinal and are expected to face the winner between Kelantan United and Negeri Sembilan FC and barring any upsets, are expected to meet either Perak FC, Kedah Darul Aman FC, Kuching City FC or Sabah FC in the semifinal.

Selangor on the other hand face a more tricky path after being drawn against PDRM FC, the very team that caused an upset in their recent Super League encounter.

If Selangor cross their first hurdle, the Red Giants are expected to face Terengganu FC or a side from the M3 League in the quarterfinal. Waiting on the other side are Sri Pahang FC, Penang FC or Kuala Lumpur City FC.

According to the Malaysia Cup format this year, the last 16, quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on a home and away format with matches starting in August and the final scheduled in December.

The draw was conducted by MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam and former National player Razman Roslan. -Bernama