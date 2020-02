MALAYSIAN Invasion Mixed Martial Arts (Mimma) Season One Finalist Shammah Chandran makes his ONE Warrior Series (OWS) debut this Wednesday, 19 February.

He takes on Thailand’s Saksit Janhom in a three-round bantamweight duel on OWS 10 that could be watched live on the ONE Super App from 4pm onwards.

The Kuala Lumpur-based warrior has actively competed in Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments throughout the country since his good run in Malaysia’s number one amateur competition in 2013. In his last mixed martial arts match in 2019, the Marcos Escobar BJJ representative secured an armbar finish at the Malaysian Fighting Championship.

Shammah is amongst 13 other athletes who are set for their OWS debuts this Wednesday. Otherwise, the stacked card features usual faces that are competing to earn a contract on the main ONE Championship roster.

They include Iran’s Mehdi Bagheri, who competes out of one of Malaysia’s top gyms, Monarchy MMA. The 31-year-old challenges Japan’s Koji Shikuwa in a three-round welterweight matchup.

A wrestling specialist, Bagheri owns four wins to his name, with three of those victories coming by way of submission. He is hungry to return to the winners’ bracket after going down via knockout against Gunther Kalunda at OWS 6 in June 2019.

Besides him, one of the hottest rising stars out of the tournament Alan “The Apprentice” Philpott hopes to extend his winning run to three matches.

The Northern Ireland athlete squares off against Ahmed “The Prince” Faress in a three-round featherweight tilt in the co-main event of the evening. Last year, he sealed two impressive victories against Myeong Gu Kim and Zechariah Lange.

In the evening’s main event, “The Lucky Guy” Byung Hee Lim of South Korea puts his skills to the test against New Zealander Kieran “The Stonecutter” Joblin in a lightweight encounter.

The full lineup of OWS 10 matches is listed below:

Byung Hee Lim vs. Kieran Joblin (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Alan Philpott vs. Ahmed Faress (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Min Hyuk Lee vs. Ryoji Kudo (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Sasha Moisa vs. Shahzaib Rindh (kickboxing – featherweight)

Mehdi Bagheri vs. Koji Shikuwa (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Michael Walker vs. Kanta Motoyama (kickboxing – flyweight)

Daniel Van Heerden vs. Arash Fairtex Mardani (mixed martial arts – 110kg catch weight)

Marc Grayson vs. Rick Alchin (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Adib Sulaiman vs. Susovan Ghosh (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Marie Ruumet vs. Anita Fairtex Karim (mixed martial arts – women’s atomweight)

Myung Gu Kim vs. James Fairtex Bishop (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Joey Baylon vs. Manthan Rane (mixed martial arts – 60-kilogram catch weight)

Peter Danesoe vs. Irfan Ahmad (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Saksit Janhom vs. Shammah Chandran (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Seung Hyun Cho vs. Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (mixed martial arts – flyweight)