Anushka soars with eagle as PNAGS 2022 tees off to flying start

PETALING JAYA: Anushka Gayan Wijerathne soared high with an eagle and three birdies to win Group A of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 at Kelab Rahman Putra in Sungai Buloh yesterday.

The five-handicapper’s victory marked a flying start for the popular amateur golf tournament that attracted a competitive field with 104 players.

Among the established amateur players in the field was Eric Foo Hwa Peng who was edged into second place by Anushka in Group A.

With local knowledge of the first venue of the 14-leg PNAGS, the Kelab Rahman Putra member carded an ever-par 72 for a score of score of 67 points after deducting five points for his handicap.

“I started well on Hole 6 but fumbled on the par-4 Hole 8 where I carded a bogey,” he said. “I made amends on par-5 Hole 10 where I scored an eagle despite pulling my drive to the left.”

Anushka is looking forward to playing in the National Finals of the PNAGS at the pristine Forest City Golf Resort in Gelang Patah, Johor on Oct 16.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play among the best amateur golfers in the country,” he said.

Joining him the National Finals are Mohd Firduas Ahmad from Group B, Chow Meng Fatt from Group C, P Ratna Krishnan from Group D and Dr K Selvarajah from Group E.

Equally elated were sponsors of PNAGS who praised the organisers and the players for their part in seeing the popular amateur golf series marked its 10th anniversary.

“Kudos to Delta World for the superb organization of PNAGS,” Sports Unite chairman Datuk Dina Rizal.

“I had a truly memorable time with friends in my flights, including my son Shahmeez Reza. Thanks to Rahman Putra for preparing the course in good condition for us all to enjoy good golf.

“It is good to see so many golfers of different ethic cultural backgrounds enjoying each other’s company in the spirit of unity. Delta World will surely showcase to the world what this event can do.

“It not only brings our Malaysian golf fraternity together as one but more importantly golf fellowship the world over when the World Finals to be participated by no less than 45 countries to held in Rahman Putra in November 2022. This event reflects golf tourism at its best for Malaysia,” added the former sports marketing manager.

Among the sponsors is the Etika Group of Companies, whose sponsorship include Gatorade, Wonda Coffee and Bleu Mineral Water.

“Gatorade has been fuelling athletes for decades and imbued with the mission to help nurture and improve the performance of every athlete. We are honoured to be a part of this prestigious event that supports amateur golfers on their athletic journey. We see this as an ideal match for Gatorade to provide peak performance to golfers yet fuel them to achieve their increasingly ambitious goals,“ said Amy Gan, Vice-President of Marketing of Etika Sdn Bhd.

The World Finals will be staged at four golf courses. Other than Kelab Rahman Putra, it will also be held at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club and Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, The Sun and Clubhouse.