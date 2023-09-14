Anwar gives contribution to Kenneth Low

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended assistance to former national squash champion Kenneth Low who is suffering from multiple sclerosis, a chronic nerve disease.

In a post on his Facebook page, Anwar said the contribution was presented by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi when visiting Kenneth in Wangsa Maju here today.

”It is hoped that he (Kenneth) would be blessed with better health and recover,” he said.

Also present in the visit were National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed and Mutliracial Reverted Muslims president Firdaus Wong.

Earlier, it was reported that Kenneth who was once ranked fourth in Asia and 38th in the world, is working as a cleaner and suffering from health problems.

He is believed to have suffered a stroke that caused problems with coordination and motor skills, cognitive disability and short-term memory impairment, besides not having the money to carry out tests to determine the level of damage to his brain. -Bernama