APDCrew racing circuit can become a new branding tool for state: Selangor MB

SERDANG: The APDCrew Racing Circuit at the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) in Serdang which officially started operations today has the potential to become a new branding tool for Selangor and a platform to unearth talented riders in motorsports.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) who visited the racing circuit today was also happy with the safety aspects and facilities in the circuit which has already received the sanction of the Malaysian Association of Motorsports (MAM).

“The initiative of the APDCrew Racing Circuit to provide a safe and secured environment as well as easy access to the public will certainly be welcomed by the motorsports industry and motorsport fraternity in the country.

“I am confident that motorsport is an important industry to promote the country and has a vast potential to offer good returns to the motorsport fans and industry here,” he told reporters here today.

There are no racing circuits in the city since the Speed City Kuala Lumpur circuit was closed in 2015, leaving motorsport fans and enthusiasts with no avenue or platform to carry out endurance motorsport programmes.

Meanwhile, APDCrew Racing Circuit director Halmi Khalid said the plan to build a racing circuit was decided in early October 2022 and involved various stakeholders, including MARDI.

“After planning, physical preparations started on Dec 1. The circuit is not only for events like drift but also suitable for other motorsport activities like autocross, go kart, driving lessons or used as a venue to gather car or motorbike clubs,” he said. - Bernama