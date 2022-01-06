Apek: Intense competition to get into starting line-up at Sabah FC

KUALA LUMPUR: New Sabah FC goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat has dismissed his vast experience as a reason to become comfortable, and feels there is fierce competition awaiting him to book a place in the Rhinos’ main squad this season.

In a statement from the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today, the former Kelantan FC goalkeeper known as ‘Apek’ said he considered former Negeri Sembilan FC goalkeeper Damien Lim a quality player who managed to catch the eye of Datuk Ong Kim Swee.

“I agree with what Damien had said, that there will be fierce competition between us and also other goalkeepers to grab a place (in the first team). When we are in the same team, all the players will compete hard, and this is actually going to motivate me as well.

“Of course, I also have to work harder to secure a position in the starting line-up and can’t take it easy in every game,“ he said.

The 32-year-old explained that his decision to move to Sabah FC was due to Kim Swee’s credibility, apart from being excited about the presence of two former Kedah Darul Aman FC aces, namely Baddrol Bakhtiar and Rizal Ghazali.

Khairul Fahmi also has a personal goal to help Sabah FC create history, especially in the Super League and Malaysia Cup.

“Of course, many have high hopes, but if given time, I believe we can do our best to make Sabah supporters proud this season,“ he said.

Sabah FC had finished ninth in the 2021 Super League season, and also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2021 TM Malaysia Cup. - Bernama