APG 2022: Malaysia just six short of 35-medal target

HANGZHOU: The national contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) are closing in on their 35-medal target after hauling in three golds, five silvers and four bronzes at the end of Day Three yesterday.

Malaysia have now amassed seven golds, 11 silvers and 11 bronzes to remain in eighth spot in the medal standings and need just six more medals to meet the target.

Powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin delivered gold number five in the men’s 72-kilogramme (kg) event at the Xiaoshan Gymnasium here yesterday after he lifted 230kg to set a new Games record.

The athletics camp did not disappoint either, contributing one gold and one bronze at the Huang Long Sports Centre Stadium.

Gold number six came courtesy of Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi in the men’s 400-metre (m) T20 (intellectual impairment) event while the bronze was delivered by Ahmad Fizzi Rosni in the men’s 400m T36 (physical impairment) category.

Boccia also delivered good news, with Malaysia winning one gold and two silvers. Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim struck gold in the women’s BC4 event while the two silvers were presented by Angeline Melissa Lawas (women’s BC1 category) and Lee Chee Hoong (men’s BC2 event).

Malaysia also clinched one silver and one bronze in track cycling through Muhammad Adi Raimie Amizazahan in the men’s 3,000m individual pursuit C3 and Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin in the men’s 3,000m individual pursuit C1 event at the Chun’ An Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome.

At the Aquatic Sports Arena, national swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli, the 2018 edition silver medallist, could only end up with a bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle S5 (physical impairment) category this time.

Over at the Hangzhou Wenhui School Lawn Bowl Green, national lawn bowlers raked in two silvers - through Muhamad Ayub Mohd (men’s singles B2 category) and Haszelly Elias (men’s singles B7 class) - and a bronze through Jariah Zakaria (women’s singles B7).

China are still perched atop the medal standings with a haul of 118 golds, 96 silvers and 86 bronzes, followed by Iran (24-30-19) and Japan (20-21-28). - Bernama