APG 2023: Liek Hou’s absence felt in men’s badminton team event

PHNOM PENH: National badminton para champion Cheah Liek Hou’s absence was keenly felt by his doubles partner, Muhammad Fareez Anuar during the finals of the men’s badminton team event at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) today.

“If Liek Hou was here (the result) might have been different because his absence can really be felt in the men’s doubles.

“This is the first time I am paired with Muhamad Zuifatihi Jaafar and it was a last-minute decision for this final. I feel there was a lack of understanding because there were times it seemed like both of us were going for the shuttle,” he told reporters after they lost their match 12-21, 16-21 to Indonesians Hafizh Briliansyah Prawiranegara dan Hari Susanto.

Liek Hou’s absence at the Games was due to the Paralympic Council of Malaysia’s decision not to include him and two other Paralympic gold medalists, Datuk Abdul Latif Romly (long jump) and Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (shot putt) in the Malaysian contingent.

The Malaysian men’s badminton team ended up with only a silver medal after losing 1-2 to Indonesia. in the final. Their sole point came from Mhd Amin Burhanuddin who beat Fredy Setiawan 19-21, 21-19 and 21-18, while Amyrul Yazid Ahmad Sibi lost to Indonesian Dheva Anrimusthi 13-21, 8-21.

Speaking with reporters after the final, Amyrul Yazid also touched on Liek Hou’s absence, which he said did affect the team’s rhythm and game.

“If Liek Hou played in the APG maybe our chances of winning would be 50-50 but he’s not here, so our chances dropped to 60-40, making it tough.

We have done our best, but we weren’t successful,” he added.-Bernama