APG 2023: National contingent exceeds expectations, bests achievement in previous edition

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia is proud of the achievements of the national contingent at the ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Cambodia who have not only achieved the medal target set by the Paralympic Council of Malaysia, but also exceeded the tally of the previous edition in Solo, Indonesia.

The ‘extraordinary’ athletes were in a class of their own, bagging 42 gold, 35 silver and 25 bronze medals after the fifth day of the biennial games ended today, beating the haul of 36 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze in Solo.

The contingent led by Chef de Mission Noor Syahieda Mat Shah excelled today, winning nine gold, eight silver and seven bronze.

Five of the gold medals were won in swimming through Ethan Khoo (200m men’s freestyle S14- intellectual disability); Fraidden Dawan (men’s 200m individual medley SM-10-physical disability); Lee Kher Zy (men’s 200m individual medley SM5- physical disability), Abd Halim Mohammad (men’s 200m individual medley SM8- physical disability) and Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli (men’s 50m freestyle S5- physical disability).

Meanwhile, athletics and powerlifting each contributed two gold medals.

Runner Muhamad Nurdin Ibrahim won the men’s 5,000m event (T20- intellectual disability) while Doriah Poulus topped the javelin event (F44- physical disability).

The two powerlifting golds were won by national champion, Nicodemus Manggoi Moses through the men’s up to 88kg category for the best lift (205kg) and overall lifts (595kg).

The swimming squad is not done yet, with more events to come for the sport on its final day today.

They have so far managed to contribute 22 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals so far, exceeding the achievement of 18 gold and five silver in the 11th edition. - Bernama