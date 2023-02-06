APG 2023: Sze Mei wants para badminton squad to remain focused

PHNOM PENH: National badminton squad coach Woon Sze Mei has advised the players to remain focused on their mission to bring home a medal in the men’s team event at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) here, tomorrow.

She said Malaysia, who were drawn with Thailand, must show high fighting spirit in the semi-finals, as only four countries were participating in the 12th edition of the Games.

The men’s squad will be represented by Muhammad Faris Ahmad Azri, Muhammad Fareez Anuar, Amyrul Yazid Ahmad Sibi, Mhd Amin Burhanuddin, Muhammad Zulfatihi Jaafar and Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek.

“The players have done their best during training, but now they must focus when they meet Thailand because there is a possibility of facing fierce competition from them. I’ll decide who’s playing according to the category only tomorrow.

“Although there are many new players, they are talented. So we have to try our best to get through the semi-finals and into the finals,“ she told Bernama here today.

She said if they managed to overcome Thailand, their next opponents would either be defending champions Indonesia or Vietnam in the final.

Malaysia did not participate in the para team badminton event in the last APG held in Solo, Indonesia due to a lack of athletes.

Sze Mei, who has served as team coach for the past four years, said Malaysia would also be taking part in the wheelchair badminton event which will be contested for the first time at the biennial games.

She said Malaysia would be facing Thailand in the event’s final tomorrow as only two countries had confirmed their participation.- Bernama