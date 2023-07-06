APG 2023: Target achieved as men’s table tennis pair bag 33rd gold medal for M’sia

PHNOM PENH: The Malaysian contingent successfully achieved its target of 33 gold medals at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) yesterday before the biennial sports event draws to a close on Friday.

The 33rd gold was contributed by the solid pairing of Chee Chaoming-Brady Chin in the men’s table tennis doubles event (class 9- mild balance disorders) after defeating the Filipino pair Linard Combras- Benedicto Hernandez at the Pingpong Hall, Morodok Stadium here yesterday.

They won 11-8, 11-7 and 11-8 in the final to confirm victory.

Earlier, the 32nd gold was contributed by athlete Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi through the men’s 400-metre event (T20- intellectual disability).

The Paralympic Council of Malaysia previously targeted 33 gold, 51 silver and 58 bronze medals for the contingent. - Bernama