APG 2023: Wheelchair Cagers deliver first bronze for Malaysia

PHNOM PENH: The national wheelchair basketball squad brought cheers to the Malaysian contingent when they bagged the first bronze medal through the men’s 3x3 event at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) here today.

Lim Ming Lip’s men were dominant in beating Cambodia 17-8 at the Elephant 2 Hall at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Despite playing in front of about 300 home fans, the combination of Freday Tan, Karthik Kana Pathy, Muhamad Atib Zakaria, Muhammad Azzwar Hassan Assari and Razali Cantik turned on the style to ensure the Jalur Gemilang flew majestically on Cambodian soil.

The national squad won two out of the four group stage matches yesterday to book a slot for the bronze medal match today.

Malaysia’s best achievement in the men’s 3x3 wheelchair basketball event was winning the silver medal at the 9th APG in Kuala Lumpur.

The APG 2023 will be officially opened tonight. - Bernama