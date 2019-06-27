Appointment of three ministry officers into MPM Committee not valid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) today stressed that the appointment of three of its officers into the Legal, Disclosure and Ethics Committee (LDEC) of the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (MPM) were invalid.

Referring to the appointment of Mohd Safrushahar Yusuff from the National Sports Council (MSN), Mohd Izwandy Ismail from KBS and Asmadi Mohamad from the Sports Commissioner’s Office (PJS), the ministry said it had never been informed of the appointments.

“The three officers have also not been informed of the appointment as stated in the email (from current MPC president SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin. KBS would like to stress that any organisation that intends to appoint a KBS officer representing the ministry should obtain prior approval from the ministry.

“KBS will not interfere in the governance of any organisation such as MPC,“ said a statement sent late last night, referring to SM Nasarudin’s email sent to the MPC’s executive council members on June 21.

In the email, Nasarudin said he had appointed Mohd Safrushahar (as chairman), Asmadi and Mohd Izwandy into the LDEC to monitor the MPC election on Saturday as independent members to ensure the elections were held in a fair and transparent manner. — Bernama