Archer available for third West Indies Test as rain frustrates England

MANCHESTER: Jofra Archer (pix) will be available for England's third and final Test against the West Indies next week after being ruled out of the second match for a breach of coronavirus protocols, it was announced Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's statement came as the hosts' quest to level the three-match series at 1-1 was frustrated by rain washing out the whole of the third day's play in Manchester.

Both teams have been living in “bio-secure bubble” sites at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for last week’s first Test, and Old Trafford, where the final two matches of a series that marks international cricket's return from lockdown are taking place.

Fast bowler Archer broke the rules by going home to Hove on Monday, during which time he met with an unnamed individual following England's four-wicket loss in the series opener at Southampton before the team travelled north to Manchester.

He was then left out of the ongoing second Test that started Thursday, with Archer self-isolating in an onsite hotel room at Old Trafford for five days.

But the 25-year-old could yet feature in the finale after a disciplinary hearing chaired by England managing director Ashley Giles on Friday decided an “undisclosed” fine, believed to be in the region of £30,000 (RM130,000) and a written warning amounted to sufficient punishment.

Archer’s “impeccable record” was said to have counted in his favour, with the paceman “full of remorse”.

He will now undergo two COVID-19 tests, which have to produce negative results, before his self-isolation period is lifted.

The ECB said Archer was due to rejoin the squad on Tuesday – three days before third Test starts on Friday, July 24.

“Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove,” said an ECB statement. – AFP