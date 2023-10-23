Argentina’s Gómez blames son’s cough mixture for failed doping test

BERLIN: Argentina World Cup winner Alejandro “Papu” Gómez has blamed his positive doping test on accidentally ingesting a spoonful of his son’s cough syrup, reported German news agency (dpa).

The 35-year-old was found to have taken the banned substance terbutaline in samples from October 2022 and was banned for two years by the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission.

“I have never resorted to a prohibited practice and never will,“ Gómez said in a statement on Instagram. He categorically rejects any form of doping.

Gómez played for Sevilla last season, but had since signed for AC Monza in Italy. The player has called in a lawyer.

He won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina at the end of last year. Gómez was the only one of the world champions not to be called up to the national team again this year.-Bernama