$!Argentina’s players born to handle high-pressure World Cup contest

KUALA LUMPUR: Argentinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Manuel Balaguer Salas (above) praised Argentina’s players and said they were born to handle a high-pressure World Cup contest after Lionel Messi led them to a third World Cup title.

“Argentina needed to lose at least a game before the World Cup, but no one expected them to lose their first game of the competition. They were unbeaten for more than 30 over games before the Saudi Arabia game.

“But fortunately, that loss shook up the team, and the team recuperated,“ he told theSun when met during a World Cup winning celebration party held here today.

Salas hosted ambassadors from various countries during the ceremony, with all of them singing praises on Argentina’s historic win and for putting up a great fight before securing their first World Cup title in 36 years.