Argentina to prepare for World Cup in Abu Dhabi

PARIS: Argentina will be based in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for this year's World Cup finals in Qatar after the Argentina Football Association (AFA) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).

The two-time World Cup winners will play friendlies in Abu Dhabi as part of their preparatons for what is likely to be superstar Lionel Messi's final chance to win the trophy -- he will be 35 by the time the tournament kicks off.

Messi came closest to lifting it when Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil.

“After months of joint-work exchanges, ADSC together with the AFA, a long-term agreement has been consolidated,“ read a statement by the ADSC.

“Abu Dhabi will host the Argentine national team preparing camp for the 2022 World Cup, which will include friendly matches in November.

“As part of Argentina’s collaboration with the UAE, the SuperCopa Argentina finals will be played for four consecutive years in Abu Dhabi starting from this January 2023 until the year 2026.

“The Argentine Football Association thus becomes the first federation in Latin America to export a high global impact sporting event to the Middle East region.”

Argentina have been drawn in Group C opening their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 before facing Mexico (November 26) and rounding off their group matches against Poland November 30).

The quadrennial global football showpiece gets underway on November 21 and runs till December 18. - AFP