Arif Aiman happy that hard work to get into First XI pays off

KUALA NERUS: Nippy winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi said it was not all plain sailing despite notching four goals in Malaysia’s 10-0 trouncing of Papua New Guinea in their Tier 1 international friendly, here, last night.

The 21-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) lynchpin also admitted that he has had to work extremely hard to keep his place in the starting XI of the national team under the guidance of South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon.

After several lacklustre performances with the Harimau Malaya, the 2022 National Football Award’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) said he is slowly beginning to understand and feel comfortable with Pan Gon’s style of play.

“Yes (more comfortable). I always give my 100 per cent in training (because) it’s not easy to get into the first eleven of the Harimau Malaya squad as I have to compete against more experienced players as well.

“I don’t take being fielded as a burden but as a golden opportunity that I should grab with both hands,” he said after helping Malaysia to the big win over Papua New Guinea at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, here, last night.

In last night’s match, the Harimau Malaya squad came alive in the second half to slot home nine goals after scoring just one at the tail end of the first half, courtesy of Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s spot kick.

Arif Aiman, who came on as a substitute, delighted himself - and the home fans - by helping himself to four goals in the 57th, 60th, 87th and 89th minutes to take his overall tally for Malaysia to five.

Naturalised player Paulo Josue also shone with a hat-trick while substitutes Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Daniel Ting chipped in with one apiece.

Although delighted with his first double brace at the senior level, Arif Aiman was quick to credit his teammates for their assists.

“I feel that everyone played well right from the start and (when) the coach gave me my chance after the break, there was no difference. Every player (still) gave his best in the game,” he said, admitting that Pan Gon managed to get them all pumped up during the breather.

Last week, Arif Aiman, a product of the Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy in Gambang, Pahang, scored his first goal for the national team when they beat the Solomon Islands 4-1 in another Tier 1 international friendly here.

Elaborating, he said he now aims to help JDT qualify for the FA Cup final and lift the trophy ahead of their semi-final clash against Selangor FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor on Monday (June 26). - Bernama