Ariffin Nazri, Dania Sofea shine at Johor Closed Badminton C’ships

PONTIAN: Muhammad Ariffin Nazri Md Zakaria and Dania Sofea Zaidi lived up to expectations after emerging champions in the men’s Under-21 and girls’ Under-16 singles categories respectively at the Johor Closed Junior Badminton Championships today.

In the finals held at the DBC Sport Arena here, Muhammad Ariffin Nazri downed Wee Yee Tern 21-19, 21-17 while Dania Sofea ousted Lai Eyun 21-7, 21-10 to retain her title.

Muhammad Ariffin Nazri and Dania Sofea also enjoyed success in the doubles events.

Muhammad Ariffin Nazri and his older brother Muhammad Ashraf Daniel downed Wee Yee Hern-Wee Yee Tern 21-15, 21-19 in a showdown between two pairs of siblings while Dania Sofea combined with Lai Eyun to dispose of Koh Yi Rou-Yap Yi Ning 21-9, 21-10.

Dania Sofea, 16, told Bernama that she hopes to continue to excel in the sport and represent the state and country one day.

The teenager, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 Asia Under-17 & Under-15 Junior Championships in Thailand at the end of last year, plans to intensify her training to achieve her objective.

Muhammad Ariffin Nazri, who competed in the 2022 BWF World Junior Championships in Spain last October, hopes to work on improving his weaknesses as well as master the best techniques en route to making a name for himself at the international level. - Bernama