Arsenal manager Arteta inspired by 2014 memories before FA Cup final

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (pix) said he was sure memories of his 2014 FA Cup victory will come flooding back when he leads the side out for the final against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Spaniard was captain when Arsenal ended a nine-year trophy drought by beating Hull City six years ago.

"I have pictures, I have memories, I've got a lot of moments that made that day really, really nice," Arteta told a press conference Friday.

"I think we have to understand the context of how long the club was... I think nine years without a trophy.

"We wanted to do it for everyone, for the club, for our fans obviously and for Arsene as well, who was handling the situation really well."

Arsenal were big favourites against Hull but will be underdogs against a Chelsea side who finished four places above them in fourth in the Premier League, securing a Champions League spot.

"We are very excited," Arteta said.

"It is such a special day, in the country and in this competition. We are a club that is very much linked with it with the (number) of times that we have won it, so we want to do it again.

"For me, as well, it is so special that it is in my first season in charge in a final with the team and the boys are really excited and looking forward to the game." – dpa