Arsenal’s Aubameyang ‘at a turning point’ as he considers future

LONDON: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pix) says he is at a turning point as he considers whether to stay on at the Premier League club when his contract expires at the end of next season.

The 30-year-old says he has “not had an offer recently” but that the ball is now in Arsenal’s court.

“They [Arsenal] have the keys,” the Gabon striker told French football programme Telefoot.

“It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.

“I still have not decided and we will see. It will maybe be the most important decision of my career.”

Aubameyang said his decision could be the most important choice he has had to make in football.

“It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the club has had “many discussions with Pierre, with his family and his agent.”

“I’m pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties,” Arteta told reporters on Monday.

“I think it is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career. In order to do that he needs to feel valued, he needs to feel he belongs to us and that we want him.

“He really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to and he’s going to be a key part.”

Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2018 from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal are currently outside the European places in ninth when the Premier League resumes after the coronavirus suspension. They visit Manchester City on Wednesday.

