KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles rising star, Justin Hoh’s (pix) latest injury has left the national contingent in a quandary over the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, next month.

This came after Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) via Twitter today confirmed that Justin had suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in training yesterday (April 10).

“Medical exams carried out on the 19-year-old shuttler confirmed the rupture of the left Achilles tendon. Justin is set to undergo surgery tomorrow. Get well soon, bro,“ it said.

Earlier last month, BAM announced that Justin alongside Leong Jun Hao and Ong Ken Yen will represent the men’s singles camp in the biennial Games.

In women’s singles, three shuttlers namely Tan Zhing Yi, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman and Wong Ling Ching are among the players BAM is betting on at the 32nd edition of the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, among the pairs that are entrusted to perform in Cambodia are the men’s pair Goh Boon Sze-Rayner Beh and the women’s twin pair, Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin.

2023 SEA Games is slated to begin on May 5 until 17. - Bernama