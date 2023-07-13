Asia Junior meet: Yi Xing, Muhammad Faiq check into fourth round

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles shuttler Ung Yi Xing (pix) toiled for 56 minutes before prevailing 21-19, 19-21, 21-16 over Thailand’s Saranporn Sombutwatthananukool to check into the fourth round of the 2023 Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia today.

The third-round victory at the Among Rogo Sports Hall enabled the 15th-seeded Malaysian to avenge her loss to the Thai shuttler in the quarter-finals of the team event from July 7-11.

However, the 18-year-old Yi Xing can expect a tougher test in the round of 16 as she will be up against top seed Tomoka Miyazaki after the Japanese ace thrashed Indonesia’s Chiara Marvella Handoyo 21-5, 21-16 in another third-round match.

National men’s singles shuttler Muhammad Faiq Haziq is also through to the fourth round after he disposed of Filipino Ramos Robert Ishmael 21-12, 21-13.

Up next for the seventh-seeded Muhammad Faiq is China’s Zhang Ning, who trounced India’s Lakshay Sharma 21-16, 21-8.

There was no such luck for another Malaysian, the second-seeded Eogene Ewe after he fell 16-21, 8-21 to China’s Zhang Zhijie in the third round. -Bernama