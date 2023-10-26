Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Marcus Lim leads Malaysian in ninth place with opening 72 at Royal Melbourne

MELBOURNE: Marcus Lim showcased his resilience by carding a commendable one-over-par 72 under demanding conditions, establishing himself as the top Malaysian contender in a shared ninth position.

This was after the inaugural round of the 14th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The par-71 Composite Course of the Royal Melbourne Golf Club based in the United States, Lim traded three birdies for two bogeys and a double bogey, leaving him six strokes behind the lead held by Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand.

He said he was striking the ball well all day and putting himself in good spots, so he was happy with how the day went.

Aside from Marcus Lim, Anson Yeo and Zubair Firdaus were the next best-placed Malaysians in tied 27th position following opening three-over-par 74s.

Nateeshvar Ganesh,Debutantes Andrew Ya and Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid in the other hand struggled this morning.

Malcolm Ting, the highest-ranked Malaysian, had to pull out of the tournament due to a lower back injury resulting from an accidental fall in his hotel bathroom on Monday.

Malaysia’s highest achievement in the championship was a seventh-place finish. This was accomplished by Ervin Chang in 2018 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and by Mohd Iszaimi Ismail in the inaugural 2009 championship at Mission Hills Golf Club in China.