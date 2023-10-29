Asiad debut boost Letshanaa’s confidence ahead of KL Masters

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles player K. Letshanaa had a fleeting but fruitful 40-minute match on the grand stage during her debut at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Although the journey in her first-ever Asiad concluded with a 13-21, 10-21 defeat to experienced Thai shuttler Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the experience has significantly bolstered her confidence as she prepares for the upcoming KL Masters Malaysia Super 100 2023.

The current world number 57 player emphasised the importance of competing at prestigious events like the Asian Games to her development, allowing her to perform better at the brand new Super 100 competition to be held at Titiwangsa Stadium.

“Preparation for the KL Masters is going well at the moment. I hope I will be able to bring out my best in the tournament,” she told Bernama when contacted.

When asked about her expectations for the tournament, the 20-year-old player said that she would take it one match at a time.

The Selangor-born player is slated to open her KL Masters Malaysia Super 100 2023 campaign against Egyptian Nour Ahmed Youssri.

The KL Masters Malaysia Super 100 2023 will play an important role in the qualification for both the year-end Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals and the race to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The tournament, which kicks off this Tuesday until Nov 5, offers a US$100,000 (RM477,900) prize pool. - Bernama.