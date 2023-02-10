Asiad: Malaysian compound archers through to mixed, men’s teams q-finals

HANGZHOU: The national mixed and men’s compound archery teams overcame their respective opponents in the 1/8 elimination round at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre today.

The experienced pairing of Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki (pix)-Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh created a sensation by equalling the national record in the mixed team event when they defeated Singapore’s Woon Teng Ng-Contessa Loh 158-151.

Waiting for the Malaysians in Wednesday’s quarter-finals will be India’s Ojas Pravin Deotale-Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who defeated Mohammed Binamro-Amna Alawadhi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 159-151.

Mohd Juwaidi’s experience came in handy in the men’s team event as he guided Malaysia, also comprising Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghaz and Mohamad Syafiq Md Ariffin, to eliminate Mohammad Ashikuzzaman-Md Sohel Rana-Mithu Rahman of Bangladesh 231-229 in the 1/8 elimination round.

In Thursday’s quarter-finals, the Malaysian team will face Iran, comprising Mohammadsaleh Palizban, Armin Pakzad and Milad Rashidi, after they beat Belal Ayman S Alawadi, Abdulaziz Mohammed A Alrodhan and Majdi Nafi A Alsubhi of Saudi Arabia 231-223.

Mohd Juwaidi praised Fatin Nurfatehah for performing consistently to ensure victory and helping to equal the national record.

“Today, Fatin and I performed extra well. During yesterday’s qualification round, Fatin was inconsistent, so today we guided each other to make good shots and equal the national record of 158.

“The men’s team event was a little difficult, perhaps because this is Syafiq’s Asian Games debut... so, he felt a little pressured. However, he overcame it towards the end and made a comeback, that’s why we won by two points,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national recurve archery squad failed to qualify for the quarter-finals after losing in the 1/8 elimination round.

The pairing of Muhamad Zarif Syahiir Zolkepeli-Syaqiera Mashayikh lost 6-2 to India’s mixed team combination of Atanu Das-Ankita Bhakat.

Malaysian recurve archers suffered a nightmarish time at the hands of their Indonesian counterparts in the women’s and men’s team events.

The national women’s team of Syaqiera Mashayikh, Ku Nurin Afiqah Ku Ruzaini and Nurul Izzah Mazlan lost 6-2 to Diananda Choirunisa, Rezza Octavia and Anindya Nayla Putri; while the national men’s team of Muhamad Zarif Syahiir Zolkepeli, Khairul Anuar Mohamad and Muhammad Syafiq Busthamin lost 5-3 to Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla, Ahmad Khoirul Baasith and Arif Dwi Pangestu. -Bernama