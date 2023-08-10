Asiad: No medals on final day for Malaysia

HANGZHOU: The wish of the Malaysian contingent to add more medal glitters on the last day of the Hangzhou Asian Games, was shattered after karateka C. Shahmalarani was eliminated in the second round.

The 25-year-old athlete, who is the last Malaysian athlete to compete in the Hangzhou Asian Games had to accept defeat at the hands of the 2018 World Championship bronze medalist from Iran, Sara Bahmanyar.

In the round of 16 at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium, Shahmalarani lost 3-7 and missed out on the quarter-final stage in her first appearance at the Asian Games.

Earlier, she recorded a 3-2 victory over Jaman Saiama from Bangladesh in the first round.

The karate camp ended the Hangzhou Asian Games campaign with a gold through Muhammad Arif Afifuddin Ab Malik (men’s under 84kg kumite) and two silver through Lovelly Anne Robberth (Women’s individual Kata) and the trio of Lovelly, Naccy Nelly Evvaferra Rojin and Niathalia Sherawinnie Yampil (Women’s team Kata).

The Malaysian contingent finished the Asian Games this time by winning six gold, eight silver and 18 bronze or a total of 32 medals compared to the target of 27 medals. - Bernama