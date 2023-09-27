Asiad: Wushu squad ends campaign on a quiet note

HANGZHOU: Hopes for the wushu camp to deliver another medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games were dashed after two national athletes Clement Ting and Pang Pui Yee (pix) failed to clinch podium finish at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre here today.

Clement who was the 2021 SEA Games gold medalist in Hanoi, Vietnam finished the men's daoshu and gunshu finals in fifth place after collecting a total of 19,436 points.

China’s Chang Zhizhao won gold with 19,626 points followed by Singaporean athlete Lim Jowen with silver (19,476 points) and the bronze went to Seraf Naro Siregar of Indonesia who collected 19,466 points.

Although he did not win a medal for the national contingent, Clement who won gold in the changquan event in Hanoi was still satisfied with his performance.

“The score is out of my control, but I did my part. I am very excited and happy to be here,“ said Clement who made his debut in the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Pui Yee, who also made her Asian Games debut, ended the women's jianshu and qiangshu finals in seventh place after collecting 19,276 points, which is also the highest point she has ever achieved in her career.

“The experience at the Asian Games is very valuable and this can give me confidence in the next tournament,“ said the 24-year-old from Negeri Sembilan who won two bronze medals in her debut at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games in May.

The gold went to Lai Xiaoxiao of China after collecting a total of 19,600 points followed by Iranian athlete Zahra Kiani who grabbed silver (19,436 points) and Vietnamese representative Duong Thuy Vi took home bronze with 19,426 points.

The national wushu camp ended the challenge here by winning a silver medal contributed by Tan Cheong Min in the women's nanquan and nandao events. -Bernama