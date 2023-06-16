Asian Cup: FAM, KBS to help fly supporters to Qatar

KUALA NERUS: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) are working out ways to ensure as many Malaysian fans as possible can be in Qatar to support Harimau Malaya in the Asian Cup 2023 in January next year.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said towards this end, a meeting would be held next Thursday among the national body, KBS, Malaysia Airlines and the Ultras Malaya supporters’ group.

“I have also contacted the Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar, and he is prepared to help in terms of arranging for accommodation, as the national squad will be in action for a long period, that is playing Jordan on Jan 15, Bahrain (Jan 20) and South Korea (Jan 25). So, we will help the fans where possible.

“Where flights are concerned, chartered flights would be ideal but we need to know the number of supporters going. I think it’s not a problem as Malaysia Airlines will help,” he said when met after the Townhall With FAM President programme here last night.

In the Asian Cup 2023, Malaysia have been drawn in Group E together with two-time champions South Korea, Jordan and Bahrain.

In June last year, the Harimau Malaya squad coached by Kim Pan Gon created history by ending a 42-year wait to qualify on merit for the Asian Cup,

Malaysia, who previously qualified on merit for the 1980 edition in Kuwait, last played in the Asian Cup when they co-hosted the tournament in 2007.

Meanwhile, Ultras Malaya representative Mohd Ridzuan Ahmad, or better known as Lekir, said three matters of concern to fans are air fares, access to match tickets and accommodation in Qatar.

“Normally, a return air ticket costs between RM4,500 and RM5,000, and it is important to lower the costs; there is also the issue of getting match tickets. We also know there are Malaysian-owned accommodation facilities in Qatar, and perhaps we can get reasonable rates.

“I am confident that if we can take care of these issues and lower the costs, many fans will go,” he said.

Earlier, about 150 fans attended the two-hour townhall session to share ideas and learn about the national squad and development of football in the country.

Also present were FAM deputy presidents Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Datuk S. Sivasundaram, vice-presidents Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail, Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub and Datuk Posa Majais, and Malaysian Football League president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan. - Bernama