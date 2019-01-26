Asian Cup hits semi-final stage

ABU DHABI: A politically-charged encounter between two underdogs and a classic between a pair of big names awaits in the last four of the Asian Cup.

Record champions Japan face Asia’s number one side Iran in Monday’s first semi in Al Ain in a contest between two of the pre-tournament favourites.

A day later in Abu Dhabi, the UAE meet World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar in a politically charged encounter with both on fairytale runs.

The winners then meet in Friday’s final, again in the capital, in the showpiece Zayed Sports City Stadium, while the losers go home - unlike in previous editions there is no third-place game to soften the blow of defeat.

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar have been a break-out side with their fifth win, and a fifth clean sheet, lifting them 1-0 over South Korea in the last eight.

Abdelaziz Hatim and Bassam Al Rawi are suspended for the country’s first Asian Cup semi-final, though Abdelkarim Hassan and Assim Madibo are back.

“It’s not a miracle, I think it’s well deserved,“ coach Felix Sanchez said of his side’s progress. “The team shows a good performance and all the wins were deserved.”

Their journey has the added twist of taking place while the country is the subject of a diplomatic and economic blockade by neighbours, including the UAE, since June 2017 over accusations - which are denied - of supporting terrorism.

That means virtually no Qataris are present in the stands though fans of other countries have occasionally offered support.

And what was a little booing by Saudi Arabia fans when the teams met in the group stage will surely turn to a cacophony of noise when taking on the hosts in Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium - by far the most atmospheric ground in the tournament.

The UAE have struggled to get their support behind them in a low-key run for the hosts but that is set to change, not least following a thrilling extra-time win over Kyrgyzstan and the quarter-final humbling of holders Australia.

“The UAE showed their great character - a champion’s character,” coach Alberto Zaccheroni said after that win before admitting he would need to start afresh in preparing for Qatar.

“I don’t think about the confrontation against Qatar - we are dealing with the matches step by step.

“I haven’t had enough time yet to analyse Tuesday’s match. It will be a different game and it has its own factors.”

Part of his challenge will be holding together a squad in danger of falling apart through injury with Mohamed Gharib and Fares Juma in danger of joining the already absent Khalifa Mubarak. At least Khamis Esmaeel will be back from a ban.

Japan have dominated the tournament over the last three decades with four victories since their maiden triumph in 1992 and have moved quietly into the last four.

“Playing tough matches and winning in the knock-out stage boosts confidence and also leads to the development of the players and team” said coach Hajime Moriyasu, who is rebuilding a younger team after the 2018 World Cup.

Five consecutive wins all by a single goal is a tournament record for Japan but the narrow nature of their victories suggest they may struggle against Iran, who have cruised into the latter stages.

Carlos Queiroz has continually tried to paint his Iran side underdogs even in the face of overwhelming evidence against this assertion. They did draw with Iraq in the group stage but otherwise has recorded 5-0, 2-0, 2-0 and 3-0 wins, most recently over China whom they simply dismantled in the quarter-finals.

“There are only three favourites to win this competition and they are Japan, South Korea and Australia,“ Queiroz said, tempting fate before the last quarter-finals were played.

“For us to be labelled favourites is not correct, it is an ill-fitting tag.”

However, he is not the first and will certainly not be the last coach to play down his team’s chances in public in a bid to keep the pressure from his players.

And with Iran in the midst of a 43-year drought since they last lifted the trophy by completing a title hat-trick in 1976, his approach is perhaps understandable.

“What we did against China will not work [in the match against Japan], so we need to ensure that we improve game after game,“ he warned.

Iran will be without the suspended Mehdi Taremi but have almost unrivalled strength in depth having rotated their squad throughout the tournament. — Dpa